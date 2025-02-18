Registration Open For EWU Student Symposium and Celebration of Scholarly Works

The 2025 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium and the 2025 College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) Celebration of Scholarly Works are coming up in April and May! The following is important information regarding these events.

Student Research and Creative Works Symposium

Abstracts are due Monday, April 7, 2025

Click here to access online abstract submission

to access online abstract submission Dates for the EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium (May 7-8 ) Tuesday, May 7, with creative works presentations in the Art Building/Fine Arts Complex Wednesday, May 8 , with oral and poster presentations in the PUB

)

Celebration of Scholarly Works College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH)

Abstracts are due Friday, March 28, 2025

Click here to access online abstract submission

to access online abstract submission Dates for the CHSPH Celebration of Scholarly Works (April 14-15) Monday, April 14, 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025 3-7 p.m. at the SIERR Building, 850 E. Spokane Falls Blvd.



IRB Reminder

Just a reminder that participants who are conducting research involving human participants may be required to undergo IRB review. If you are unsure whether your project requires IRB approval, please contact Heidi Hillman, IRB chair at hhillman@ewu.edu for clarification.

Questions? Contact us at symposium@ewu.edu