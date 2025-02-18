Registration Open For EWU Student Symposium and Celebration of Scholarly Works

The 2025 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium and the 2025 College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) Celebration of Scholarly Works are coming up in April and May! The following is important information regarding these events.

Student Research and Creative Works Symposium

  • Abstracts are due Monday, April 7, 2025
  • Click here to access online abstract submission
  • Dates for the EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium (May 7-8)
    • Tuesday, May 7, with creative works presentations in the Art Building/Fine Arts Complex
    • Wednesday, May 8, with oral and poster presentations in the PUB

Celebration of Scholarly Works College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH)

  • Abstracts are due Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Click here to access online abstract submission
  • Dates for the CHSPH Celebration of Scholarly Works (April 14-15)
    • Monday, April 14, 2025
    • Tuesday, April 15, 2025
    • 3-7 p.m. at the SIERR Building, 850 E. Spokane Falls Blvd.

IRB Reminder

Just a reminder that participants who are conducting research involving human participants may be required to undergo IRB review. If you are unsure whether your project requires IRB approval, please contact Heidi Hillman, IRB chair at hhillman@ewu.edu for clarification.

Questions? Contact us at symposium@ewu.edu

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University