Red Turf Takeover: Aug. 13

Join Eastern Washington University Football as “Spokane County’s team” takes over ONE Spokane Stadium for an evening of football, fan engagement and family fun before the 2026 season begins.

Red Turf Takeover will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane. Doors open at 5 p.m. with football starting at 6 p.m. – and admission is free. Autographs will be available and there will also

To stay in the loop, click the “Interested” or Going” button on EWU Football’s Red Turf Takeover Facebook page.