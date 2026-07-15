Red Turf Takeover: Aug. 13

Join Eastern Washington University Football as “Spokane County’s team” takes over ONE Spokane Stadium for an evening of football, fan engagement and family fun before the 2026 season begins.

Red Turf Takeover will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane. Doors open at 5 p.m. with football starting at 6 p.m. – and admission is free. Autographs will be available and there will also

To stay in the loop, click the “Interested” or Going” button on EWU Football’s Red Turf Takeover Facebook page.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.7676 - EWU Police

855.936.2450 - Spokane

509.359.6498 - Office

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University