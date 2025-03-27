Public Service Loan Forgiveness Update

Have you heard about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, but are not sure if you qualify? Do you want to learn more about how other student loan changes and updates impact PSLF? See the latest webinar from Washington Student Loan Advocate & Office of Financial Management.

In this webinar, you will get an overview of the PSLF program, including:

Steps to apply and stay eligible for PSLF.

Using Studentaid.gov to track your PSLF progress.

The impact of ongoing SAVE litigation on PSLF.

The PSLF Buyback program after the IDR Payment Count Adjustment.

Access the webinar at the following link by clicking on the Past Webinars tab. It is the first video listed. There are also accompanying slides and a transcript.