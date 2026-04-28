President’s Award for Exemplary Service Accepting Nominations!

President McMahan is proud to continue a new Eastern Washington University tradition: the President’s Award for Exemplary Service. Now in its second year, the award was first introduced during her 2024 Convocation Address and is intended to recognize EWU faculty, staff and administrators who exemplify the university’s strategic goals through their outstanding contributions and service. (Read about last year’s award winners in this InsideEWU story.)

“I see every day the dedication and heart our employees bring to this university. This award recognizes those who go above and beyond to support learning, our campus community and our region,” says President McMahan.

Four awards will be presented to celebrate excellence across the four strategic plan pillars that reflect EWU’s institutional priorities:

  • Student Success and Student Experience – For those who enhance retention, support and holistic well-being of our students.
  • Belonging – Recognizing efforts to foster an equitable and welcoming campus culture.
  • Regional Anchor / Regional Impact – Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region.
  • Investing in Our People and Places – Highlighting leadership in sustainability, employee development and workplace culture.

Nominations are open now through June 1 and can be submitted by colleagues, students or by self-nomination. Award winners will be recognized by President McMahan at the Fall Luncheon, where they will receive a commemorative award and their choice of two rewards — one from each of the categories:

Category A:

  • Annual S Parking Pass (valued at $750)
  • Full Year of URC Membership for Self or Family (valued at $800)

Category B:

  • $500 Eagle Store Gift Card
  • $500 Cash

The President’s Award for Exemplary Service stands as a meaningful way to recognize that the collective efforts of individuals shape the future of Eastern Washington University. President McMahan encourages all employees to take a moment to acknowledge the colleagues who inspire them. Learn more and submit a nomination online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University