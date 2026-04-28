President’s Award for Exemplary Service Accepting Nominations!

President McMahan is proud to continue a new Eastern Washington University tradition: the President’s Award for Exemplary Service. Now in its second year, the award was first introduced during her 2024 Convocation Address and is intended to recognize EWU faculty, staff and administrators who exemplify the university’s strategic goals through their outstanding contributions and service. (Read about last year’s award winners in this InsideEWU story.)

“I see every day the dedication and heart our employees bring to this university. This award recognizes those who go above and beyond to support learning, our campus community and our region,” says President McMahan.

Four awards will be presented to celebrate excellence across the four strategic plan pillars that reflect EWU’s institutional priorities:

Student Success and Student Experience – For those who enhance retention, support and holistic well-being of our students.

– For those who enhance retention, support and holistic well-being of our students. Belonging – Recognizing efforts to foster an equitable and welcoming campus culture.

– Recognizing efforts to foster an equitable and welcoming campus culture. Regional Anchor / Regional Impact – Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region.

– Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region. Investing in Our People and Places – Highlighting leadership in sustainability, employee development and workplace culture.

Nominations are open now through June 1 and can be submitted by colleagues, students or by self-nomination. Award winners will be recognized by President McMahan at the Fall Luncheon, where they will receive a commemorative award and their choice of two rewards — one from each of the categories:

Category A:

Annual S Parking Pass (valued at $750)

Full Year of URC Membership for Self or Family (valued at $800)

Category B:

$500 Eagle Store Gift Card

$500 Cash

The President’s Award for Exemplary Service stands as a meaningful way to recognize that the collective efforts of individuals shape the future of Eastern Washington University. President McMahan encourages all employees to take a moment to acknowledge the colleagues who inspire them. Learn more and submit a nomination online.