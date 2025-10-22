Message sent to EWU faculty and staff on Oct. 22 by Annika Scharosch, chief of staff and compliance for Eastern Washington University.

Campus Community,

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until December 1st. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Monday, December 1st at 12:00 p.m. in Showalter 201. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

(1) EWU Policy 204-04: Naming University Facilities

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Advancement

Expands the scope of the policy to include standards for naming programs, schools, center, or institutes

Establishes a threshold donation for naming a college, program, school, center or institute

Updates the standards for the honorific naming of facilities, including the ability for the university to withdraw naming rights if exceptional circumstances arise that may compromise the public trust or the reputation of the university

(2) EWU Policy 204-10: Office Space (new)

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Strategy

Identifies the standards for allocation and assignment of offices on campus

(3) EWU Policy 302-05: Integrity in Research

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Academic Affairs

Process for handling allegations of research misconduct involving federal grants and contracts is moved out of this policy into a new policy (302-09)

Updates the process for handling allegations of research misconduct combined with allegations of violations of human subjects research protocols, animal welfare requirements, or biosafety requirements

(4) EWU Policy 302-09: Research Misconduct in Federally Funded Research (new)

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Academic Affairs

This policy is new. The process for handling allegations of research misconduct where federal funding is involved is removed from EWU Policy 302-05 and placed in this new policy.

Processes and standards are updated to meet new federal regulations regarding research misconduct

(5) EWU Policy 403-05: Employee Leave Related to Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking & Hate Crimes

Policy Proponent: Vice President for People and Culture

Consistent with recent changes in state law, the policy is updated to allow for the use of leave if an individual or a family member is the victim of a hate crime

(6) EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment

Policy Proponent: Vice President for People and Culture

Indicates salary ranges for the exempt compensation plan may be adjusted as needed

Consistent with recent changes in state law, allows employees to use sick leave to prepare for, or participate in, any judicial or administrative immigration proceeding involving the employee or employee’s family member

(7) EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment

Policy Proponent: Vice President for People and Culture

Consistent with recent changes in state law, allows employees to use sick leave to prepare for, or participate in, any judicial or administrative immigration proceeding involving the employee or employee’s family member

(8) WAC 172-191-100: Directory Information

Updates the definition of directory information for FERPA purposes

(9) WAC 172-325-010: State Environmental Policy Act

Updates the responsible official to the Vice President of Business and Strategy

Policies Under Initial Review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in December. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in February.

EWU Policy 201-05: Electronic Signatures

EWU Policy 409-04: State and Instructional Employee Tuition Waivers

EWU Policy 901-01: Ethical Standards

WAC 172-141: Use of Outdoor Areas for First Amendment Activities

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Chief of Staff & Compliance

President’s Office

Eastern Washington University

(509) 359-6724

ascharosch@ewu.edu