Policy Changes Approved By the BOT

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies effective June 22, 2023:
- EWU Policy 202-08: Identity Theft Prevention Program
- EWU Policy 203-04: University Social Media
- EWU Policy 204-01: Space Utilization (new)
- EWU Policy 203-07: HIPAA Compliance (replaces EWU Policy 401-06: Protected Health Information)
- EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment
- EWU Policy 603-01: Campus Safety, Security and Crime Prevention
- WAC 172-100-120: Parking Rules (changes effective July 23, 2023)
If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please contact Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management and Title IX coordinator, at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu.