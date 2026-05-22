PCE Partners with Rockwood South Hill Retirement Community

PCE is offering a semi-monthly EWU experts speaker series at Rockwood South Hill Retirement Community through May 2027!

Eastern Washington University Professional and Continuing Education is proud to partner with Rockwood South Hill Retirement Community to bring this lifelong learning opportunity directly to residents.

The programs will be offered twice monthly, featuring EWU faculty presenting engaging, interdisciplinary topics ranging from global affairs to cognitive health to emerging technologies. 

Each session is designed to inform, inspire, and spark conversation. Through this collaboration, EWU and Rockwood will advance a shared commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality educational experiences for the Rockwood residents.

Visit the Rockwood Seminar Series page for a QR code with the latest speaker offerings

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