Party on the Lawn: May 28

Get a jumpstart on summer by having some fun on the EWU Mall from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

The event is a combination of carnival and field games co-hosted by ASEWU, the Club Sports Federation and other organizations. Here are some of the activities you will find.

Spikeball

Trampoline Ping-Pong

Limbo

Giant Tic Tac Toe

Ladder Toss

Granny Pants

Teather Ball

Cornhole – National Guard

Mini Golf

Cornhole

Tug of War

9-Square

Bocci Ball

CanJam

Wiffleball/kickball

Soap hockey

Rock Wall from National Guard

Knockerball

Knockerball

10×20 feet – bringing own, need 10 cones

Potato Sack Race

Basketball Hoop

Splash tower and super soakers

Slackline

Sumo

Sumo

2v2 Volleyball

Basketball Hoop