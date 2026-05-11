Party on the Lawn: May 28

Get a jumpstart on summer by having some fun on the EWU Mall from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
The event is a combination of carnival and field games co-hosted by ASEWU, the Club Sports Federation and other organizations. Here are some of the activities you will find.
Spikeball
Trampoline Ping-Pong
Limbo
Giant Tic Tac Toe
Ladder Toss
Granny Pants
Teather Ball
Cornhole – National Guard
Mini Golf
Cornhole
Tug of War
9-Square
Bocci Ball
CanJam
Wiffleball/kickball
Soap hockey
Rock Wall from National Guard
Knockerball
Knockerball
10×20 feet – bringing own, need 10 cones
Potato Sack Race
Basketball Hoop
Splash tower and super soakers
Slackline
Sumo
Sumo
2v2 Volleyball
Basketball Hoop