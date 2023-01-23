Nominations to SRA Task Forces are Open Through Jan. 25

Home » Nominations to SRA Task Forces are Open Through Jan. 25

The next step in the SRA process requires the active participation of a group of individuals who are willing to serve in important roles as members of the Academic Task Force or Support Task Force. Nominations to the SRA Task Forces are open through Wednesday, Jan. 25.

In the interest of securing the best possible candidates for membership, we ask that you nominate outstanding faculty and staff—both academic and support—for possible appointment by the Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Please note that AVPs, VPs and part-time faculty are not permitted to serve on the task forces. Between 12 to 16 individuals will be needed for each task force to ensure appropriate diversity and institutional knowledge. Individuals selected for this responsibility are expected to attend two of three days of training scheduled for Feb. 14-16. Individuals unable to attend their respective training days will not be considered for appointment.

The task forces’ charge is contained in the following sample charters: Academic Charter and Support Charter. Task force members are anticipated to perform four to six hours of SRA-related work per week beginning after the training sessions and continuing through October when reports are submitted.

As part of the inclusive SRA process, all employees of EWU are encouraged to participate in the nomination process. Furthermore, the president of the Faculty Organization and our respective labor partner, have been invited to assist with reviewing the nominations for the Academic Programs and Support Functions Task Forces. Any faculty who serves on a task force during the summer will be compensated an administrative stipend totaling up to $2,500, proportional to the length outside of their base appointment. Should you have any questions about compensation for participating on an SRA task force, please contact Human Resources.

Please use the form on the SRA webpage to nominate yourself or qualified individuals for the task forces. All nominations must be submitted via the webpage by end of day on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University