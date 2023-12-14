Nominations Open for 2024 EWU Alumni Awards

It’s time once again to nominate our most inspirational Eagle alums for the 2024 EWU Alumni Awards.
Please take the time to fill out the EWU Alumni Association’s online form to nominate outstanding Eagles who are making an impact in their communities. Nominations are being accepted through Thursday, Feb. 8.
We will celebrate our honorees at the 2024 EWU Alumni Awards Gala, Saturday, April 27, at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.
The award categories this year are:
- Benjamin P. Cheney Lifetime Achievement
- Eagle4Life Spirit
- Tawanka Service Award
- Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award
- Governor Clarence D. Martin Educator of the Year Award
- Lt. Col. Daniel M. Carter Military Service Award
- Rising Eagle Award
Thanks for your help and participation!