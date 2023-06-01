New Student Orientations 2023

Learn about the upcoming Orientations and how to get involved!

The Orientation and Family Programs (OFP) department in the Division of Student Affairs, is gearing up to welcome our newest incoming class of Eagles along with their families this summer. OFP will host five in-person New Student Orientations (NSO) days along with one virtual event. The NSO’s are an essential next step for our students as they begin their transition to EWU.

The dates are:

  • Monday, June 26
  • Friday, July 14 (Spanish sessions and overnight options available)
  • Monday, July 17
  • Monday, July 31
  • Friday, August 4 (Spanish sessions and overnight options available)
  • Wednesday, August 23 (virtual)

NSO’s would not be successful without our EWU community’s participation. We would like to invite you to learn more about our NSO program, along with how you can be an instrumental partner during them!

Please join us at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jun 6, in PUB 317 as we review the NSO schedule, the number of registrants along with their families and discuss opportunities for you to be involved on these days. If you are interested in volunteering for NSO’s in the summer, please sign up using this link.

If you are not able to attend the June 6 information session, please be sure to review our OFP website along with opportunities to participate on each of the NSO days.

Website: https://www.ewu.edu/apply/admitted/nstfp/#new-student-orientation.

