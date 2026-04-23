New Program Supports Adaptive Learning

Eastern Washington University has announced a new partnership with StudyStash, an adaptive learning platform developed by the UK-based EdTech Corp. that’s intended to support students as they pursue their degrees, as well as strengthen academic success initiatives across the university. A pilot version of the platform has been integrated with EWU Canvas and is being used in mathematics and chemistry classes.

“What I appreciate about StudyStash,” says Gina Gendusa, EWU’s director of student success and degree completion, “is that it gives students an additional way to check their understanding and see where they are doing well and where they may need more support. That kind of insight can help students feel more confident, stay engaged and take greater ownership of their learning.” Gendusa also added that, after playing around with StudyStash herself, it’s something she wishes she had when she was in school.

StudyStash is being integrated directly into Eastern’s online learning environment, supporting the university’s degree completion efforts while providing students with personalized, adaptive study tools that respond to their individual needs. At EWU, the focus is on student wellbeing, academic confidence and equitable access to support.

Currently, around 1,000 EWU students are eligible for the StudyStash pilot, with 20 math and chemistry faculty members having already put StudyStash to the test. Adoption is expected to rise throughout the term, granting students access to personalized flashcards, practice questions and spaced repetition tools, all informed by the latest research in cognitive science.

“When students feel genuinely supported in their studies, something shifts,” said Ben Ward, StudyStash CEO in a press release. “They develop a sense of belonging, engage more deeply with their learning community, and that confidence is what drives engagement and ultimately, progression.”

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