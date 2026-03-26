New Portal Makes Ordering EWU Branded Merchandise Easy

EWU’s marketing team has created an easily accessible online portal where the university’s colleges and departments can directly order a variety of promotional products to support their needs.

The project began 18 months ago in partnership with American Solutions for Business (ASB) product vendors. This new online portal streamlines the process for ordering a variety of pre-selected and department-branded promotional items.

All of the branded items featured on the site have received approval from EWU marketing, eliminating the need to go through an additional marketing approval process – saving both time and effort.

Each college and many of the service departments/units have dedicated stores within the portal, complete with unique login credentials. Those looking to take advantage of the storefront can email marcom@ewu.edu to receive their username and password.

Here are a few highlights:

After logging in, users will find a drop-down menu to select their specific department, such as EWU – Communication Studies or EWU – Risk Management.

Campus partners will then be greeted by a customized splash page for their college or unit, featuring two icons—one for EWU Merchandise and another for Department Merchandise.

The portal also includes search features that allow users to browse by categories like accessories, bags, banners and flags, drinkware, office supplies, and table throws. Users can even browse by price point.

All items are produced upon order, with lead times ranging from approximately 5 to 12 business days, plus transit time.

Orders are shipped via UPS Ground. Freight is calculated at actual cost and added to the final invoice.

Invoices will be sent directly to each college’s predesignated contact.

The marketing team has curated an initial selection of products to get the store started and plan to continually expand and refresh the offerings.

If your department needs an item that isn’t currently available, if you need to rush an order, or if you have a custom project in mind, please don’t hesitate to contact ASB directly at ewuteam@americanbus.com.

Shop EWU FAQs:

1.Question: Can I place a special order? For example, I want apparel, gifts, or promotional items that I don’t see available in the store.

Answer: No problem! This store was designed to include commonly ordered products, but if you are looking for items not shown on the store, please send a request to EWUteam@americanbus.com. We will gladly assist with your special order.

2. Question: What if I want to order a different color item or a different logo than what is ordered on the item?

Answer: These brand colors and logos were specifically selected and approved by your EWU Marketing Team. Suggestions for other colors of items or alternate logos can be made by emailing EWUteam@americanbus.com.

3. Question: How long will it take to receive my order?

Answer: Most items take between 5-12 business days to be produced plus shipping time (approximately 4-5 business days).

4. Question: What if I need items sooner than the typical turnaround time?

Answer: We have some manufacturers and products that can be produced more quickly. Email us at EWUteam@americanbus.com with what you’re looking for and we will work with you to source promotional items that can be produced on a rush basis. In some cases, a rush fee may apply, depending on the item and manufacturer. We also may be able to expedite shipping.

5. Question: How can I check the status of my order?

Answer: Once your order ships, tracking for your shipment will be emailed to you. If you cannot find your tracking email or if you have any additional questions about the status of your order, please email EWUteam@americanbus.com.

6. Question: I placed an order but would like to change it or cancel it. Is that possible?

Answer: Most orders are processed immediately. However, please contact EWUteam@americanbus.com right away to see if your order can be changed or cancelled.