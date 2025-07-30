New Bus Stop Changes Due to Construction

We have just been informed that Spokane Transit Authority has relocated the temporary bus stops for Route 6 and Route 66.
Both temporary stops will now be located at 9th and Cedar.
Further updates can be found on the STA App or through this LINK.
