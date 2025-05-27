Mechanical Engineering & Technology | Me/MET Capstone: June 4

The Mechanical Engineering & Technology | ME/MET Spring Quarter Capstone Expo is being held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4 at the CEB Lobby.

Here are the teams, along with the descriptions of their projects.

Acoustic Blow-Off Valve
Team Members: Timothy Korneychuk, Calvin Edwards, Gilbert Rodriguez, Wyatt Moeckel, Kiet Le

“Our team designed and built a customizable blow-off valve (BOV) for turbocharged vehicles that
combines performance, personalization and real-world usability. A BOV is an essential part of a
turbocharged engine, releasing pressure to protect the turbo when the throttle closes. Our design
allows the end user to choose between three unique sound profiles while maintaining the
performance expected from a quality aftermarket blow-off valve. Whether it’s a deep tone, a sharp
high pitch tone or a beat-like sound, users can match their car’s sound to their style without any tools
or mechanical hassle. Built for a 2006–2007 Mazdaspeed6 and the 2020 Polaris RZR Turbo S, our valve is designed for easy installation, long-term durability, and compliance with noise limits. Whether you’re into
performance tuning or seeking a particular sound combination, the BOV was tested to withstand over
75 psi and extreme temperatures, and its modular design opens up future customization options for
car enthusiasts.”

AutoSaw
Team Members: Phoenix Coleman, Michael Koeppen, Austin Williams, Logan Wagner, Nick Jeske

“The AutoSaw is an innovative woodworking solution designed to prioritize safety, efficiency and ease
of use. The automation of the height, angle and fence adjustments allows for faster and more
accurate changes while minimizing operator intervention. Key features of the system include the
touch screen display and preset functionality, making user input easier for most ages and skill levels.
The electronics are powered by a microcontroller that interfaces with stepper motors, drivers, limit
switches and pulley systems to enable precise control. Our team took a stock table saw and
performed the coding and electronics integration in-house. The design will reduce manual adjustment
errors, speed up repetitive tasks and provide a safer work environment for users ranging from
hobbyists to professional industrial woodworking applications.”

Off Road Wheelchair Rickshaw
Team Members: Andrew Lambdin, Avery Richards, Azeem Cossey, Easton Tandecki, Wesley Bauer

“The All-Terrain Wheelchair Rickshaw focuses on improving mobility for wheelchair users in
challenging environments. Many wheelchairs struggle with rough terrain such as sand, snow, rocks
and steep inclines, especially in outdoor recreational activities or emergency situations. Our goal is to
design a universally adaptable attachment that enables caregivers or first responders to more easily
assist individuals in wheelchairs across these difficult terrains. This is particularly important for
American wheelchairs, which vary significantly in frame and footrest design. By addressing the issues of lack of universality and inadequate leverage with a modular, easy-to-attach device, we can improve safety, accessibility, and independence for wheelchair users. While final testing is still underway, FEA simulations, hand calculations and early prototypes have shown promising results. We’re confident this device will help open up new opportunities and destinations that would otherwise be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to for wheelchair users to reach. We believe our project has the potential to enhance quality of life, increase access to outdoor recreation, and provide vital support during
emergency evacuations.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University