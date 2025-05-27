Mechanical Engineering & Technology | Me/MET Capstone: June 4

The Mechanical Engineering & Technology | ME/MET Spring Quarter Capstone Expo is being held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4 at the CEB Lobby.

Here are the teams, along with the descriptions of their projects.

Acoustic Blow-Off Valve

Team Members: Timothy Korneychuk, Calvin Edwards, Gilbert Rodriguez, Wyatt Moeckel, Kiet Le

“Our team designed and built a customizable blow-off valve (BOV) for turbocharged vehicles that

combines performance, personalization and real-world usability. A BOV is an essential part of a

turbocharged engine, releasing pressure to protect the turbo when the throttle closes. Our design

allows the end user to choose between three unique sound profiles while maintaining the

performance expected from a quality aftermarket blow-off valve. Whether it’s a deep tone, a sharp

high pitch tone or a beat-like sound, users can match their car’s sound to their style without any tools

or mechanical hassle. Built for a 2006–2007 Mazdaspeed6 and the 2020 Polaris RZR Turbo S, our valve is designed for easy installation, long-term durability, and compliance with noise limits. Whether you’re into

performance tuning or seeking a particular sound combination, the BOV was tested to withstand over

75 psi and extreme temperatures, and its modular design opens up future customization options for

car enthusiasts.”

AutoSaw

Team Members: Phoenix Coleman, Michael Koeppen, Austin Williams, Logan Wagner, Nick Jeske

“The AutoSaw is an innovative woodworking solution designed to prioritize safety, efficiency and ease

of use. The automation of the height, angle and fence adjustments allows for faster and more

accurate changes while minimizing operator intervention. Key features of the system include the

touch screen display and preset functionality, making user input easier for most ages and skill levels.

The electronics are powered by a microcontroller that interfaces with stepper motors, drivers, limit

switches and pulley systems to enable precise control. Our team took a stock table saw and

performed the coding and electronics integration in-house. The design will reduce manual adjustment

errors, speed up repetitive tasks and provide a safer work environment for users ranging from

hobbyists to professional industrial woodworking applications.”

Off Road Wheelchair Rickshaw

Team Members: Andrew Lambdin, Avery Richards, Azeem Cossey, Easton Tandecki, Wesley Bauer

“The All-Terrain Wheelchair Rickshaw focuses on improving mobility for wheelchair users in

challenging environments. Many wheelchairs struggle with rough terrain such as sand, snow, rocks

and steep inclines, especially in outdoor recreational activities or emergency situations. Our goal is to

design a universally adaptable attachment that enables caregivers or first responders to more easily

assist individuals in wheelchairs across these difficult terrains. This is particularly important for

American wheelchairs, which vary significantly in frame and footrest design. By addressing the issues of lack of universality and inadequate leverage with a modular, easy-to-attach device, we can improve safety, accessibility, and independence for wheelchair users. While final testing is still underway, FEA simulations, hand calculations and early prototypes have shown promising results. We’re confident this device will help open up new opportunities and destinations that would otherwise be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to for wheelchair users to reach. We believe our project has the potential to enhance quality of life, increase access to outdoor recreation, and provide vital support during

emergency evacuations.