March with the EWU Eagle Pride Center in the Spokane Pride Parade!

Join the EWU Eagle Pride Center for this year’s Spokane Pride parade on Saturday, June 13. Everyone who walks in the parade with the Eagle Pride Center will get a free T-shirt! Everyone is welcome to join us, so bring along your friends, family, neighbors and pets! Any and all community members or alumni are also welcome – and this event is family friendly.

Participants will meet our program coordinator, Al Waite, at the Big Red Wagon in Riverfront Park at 11a.m. on June 13. The Big Red Wagon is located in downtown Spokane on the corner of north Stevens Street and and West Spokane Falls Boulevard. The parade itself starts at noon.

We hope to see you there! For any questions about the parade or how we can accommodate you, please email Al Waite at awaite3@ewu.edu.