Lavender Graduation: May 7

The Eagle Pride Center is excited to invite graduating LGBTQ+ and allied students from throughout the community to our 17th Annual Lavender Graduation ceremony!

This year’s ceremony will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 7, in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room at Hargreaves Hall 201.

This event is open to any graduating high school, community college, or university student who identifies as LGBTQ+ or is an ally. Guests are welcome to attend, but do not need to register.

Registration for Lavender Graduation is open through Friday, May 1. Student graduates interested in being recognized during the ceremony area asked to fill out his online registration form.

PLEASE NOTE: In order to be able to celebrate everyone’s accomplishments the best we can, this year’s Lavender Graduation ceremony will be free for everyone to attend. There will be no fee for student graduates and guests.

Lavender stoles will be given to students who are participating in the in-person celebration. Students who are unable to attend the ceremony and would like a lavender stole can pick one up at the Eagle Pride Center, PUB 336.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Al Waite, Eagle Pride Center coordinator, at awaite3@ewu.edu

We look forward to celebrating our LGBTQ+ students and their accomplishments!



