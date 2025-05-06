Kim Davis Announces Resignation After 25 Years of Service to EWU

After 25 years of exceptional service to Eastern Washington University, Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion, has announced her resignation, effective Aug.15, 2025.

A two-time EWU alumna, Kim has been a tireless advocate for equity and inclusion throughout her career. Her leadership and compassion have helped shape the university community and generations of students, faculty, and staff.

“Kim has made a lasting impact on this campus and on the lives of so many,” says President Shari McMahan. “Her dedication to equity and her deep care for our community have helped move Eastern forward in powerful ways. ”

Cesar Portillo, EWU’s incoming Vice President for People and Culture and Chief Diversity Officer, will lead the effort to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of this vital work on campus.

Please join us in thanking Kim for her decades of leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to Eastern Washington University.