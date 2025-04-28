Joel Sattgast is Featured in PT Magazine

Doctorate in Physical Therapy faculty member Joel Sattgast was recently featured in an article in PT Magazine as an expert in endurance athlete performance.
The article is attached below:
Doctorate in Physical Therapy faculty member Joel Sattgast was recently featured in an article in PT Magazine as an expert in endurance athlete performance.
The article is attached below:
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.