Jody Graves Honored by Youth Organization

The Spokane Youth Symphony recognized Judy Graves, Music Program director and professor of piano, for the profound, far-reaching impact her leadership has had on the area musical community by making her the Honored Guest and their annual Spring Tea Luncheon and Silent Auction on May 18.

The letter continues as follows:

“This SYS Honored Guest tradition highlights individuals within our organization and/or the greater community who have notably supported our program and the promising youth we serve.

“At this time, we would like to acknowledge your tenure as President of Musicfest Northwest and the profound, far-reaching impact your leadership has had on our musical community. Your tireless commitment to next-level music and its education has opened doors for many SYS youth and has influenced countless others throughout the region. Your leadership has furthered a culture of excellence, which inspires our students and community to reach further and aim higher.

“Through this program, you have challenged and provided students with opportunities to compete and be adjudicated by experts in their field. For so many, this process has furthered their technical and performance skills. For many, it has even helped prepare them for the rigors of college auditions, thus helping to equip them for future, ongoing musical endeavors. Through your advocacy, Musicfest continues to invite our region’s talented youth to participate through excellent teaching, diligent practice, sustained focus, and higher learning, which all lead to incredible levels of achievement for students. These also nurture, inspire, and prepare them for many areas of life they will embark upon, musical and otherwise.

“Additionally, in your position as the Music Program Director at Eastern Washington University (EWU), your vision and dedication to excellence in music education have significantly impacted the entire region and beyond. Students from SYS are increasingly choosing to attend EWU to make music their lifelong passion. It is evident that your important work at EWU has encouraged our students, provided them with a clear path to success, and inspired them with a sense of excitement for their future. Tomorrow’s music educators are indeed being forged today through your efforts. For this, we are truly grateful.”

Finally, we would like to acknowledge the valued role you have played in our history! We are truly thankful for the time you spent as a board member. We recognize that your recent work as the master of ceremonies for our Diamond Jubilee Celebration in November was thoughtful, entertaining, and demonstrated your depth and breadth of knowledge of our organizational history. We genuinely valued welcoming you to the stage as our ambassador. Now, the conductors of the Spokane Youth Symphony and its Board of Directors want to formally acknowledge our appreciation for all the above by naming you our Honored Guest at our 9th Annual Spring Tea Luncheon & Silent Auction.”