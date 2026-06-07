Jeske Named AVP of Facilities

Max Baca, EWU’s vice president of business and strategy, sent the following message to the campus community.

Fellow Eags,

I am excited to announce Kris Jeske as our new Associate Vice President for Facilities! Kris has been serving in this role on a co-interim basis since November 2025, and following a very competitive search, we are pleased to officially welcome Kris into the position.

Kris brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in architecture, facilities planning, capital development, and project management. A licensed architect and collaborative leader, Kris has built a career focused on strategic planning, infrastructure stewardship, sustainable design, and delivering complex projects that support organizational goals and long-term success.

Since joining EWU in 2023, Kris has played an instrumental role in advancing university initiatives and strengthening facilities operations, planning efforts, and infrastructure management across campus. In the co-interim AVP role, Kris has provided strategic leadership and operational oversight for university facilities and infrastructure, capital planning, sustainability efforts, and business operations while fostering strong partnerships across the institution and promoting a safe, functional, and sustainable campus environment.

Prior to joining EWU, Kris served in leadership roles with two regional architecture firms, NAC Architecture and ALSC Architects. In these roles, Kris led multi-discipline teams through all phases of project delivery, campus planning initiatives, facility assessments, and complex public-sector projects. Throughout his career, a consistent focus on collaboration, thoughtful planning, strategic decisions, and customer service has helped create environments that support learning, community, and institutional growth. At his core and as a lifelong learner, Kris approaches every interaction with humility, curiosity, and a genuine commitment to learning from those around him.

Kris holds both a Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Architectural Studies from Washington State University and maintains professional credentials as a Washington State licensed architect, AIA member, LEED Accredited Professional, Certified Sustainable Building Advisor, and OSPI Building Condition Assessment certified professional.

Please join me in congratulating and welcoming Kris Jeske as our new Associate Vice President for Facilities. We are excited to continue building on Kris’s leadership as we advance facilities stewardship, campus planning, sustainability, and infrastructure initiatives that support the future of Eastern Washington University.

I would also like to thank Scott Buck for his exceptional leadership and service as co-interim AVP during this transition. Scott’s dedication and steadfast commitment to excellence have ensured that facilities operations run smoothly and an enjoyable experience for anyone that visits our campus community. Lastly, I would like to thank the members of the search committee for their time, dedication, and thoughtful engagement throughout the search process: