HR Proxy Workflow Announcement

Notice From HR: New Proxy Timesheet Approver Request Workflow is Live

Human Resources, with assistance from IT, has developed a new Fresh Service workflow for supervisor Proxy Timesheet Approver Requests. This replaces the paper security request form.

Now, after adding a proxy via self-service, supervisors will be able to send a ticket to HR and we will add the needed Banner security access to the proxy’s account. This will better track these requests and increase the speed at which they can be processed.

  • The workflow is live and there are multiple convenient ways to access it:
  • Direct link to the Proxy Timesheet Approver Request.
  • From the Support Portal homepage.
  • Click on Services, then on Human Resources, then on Proxy Timesheet Approver Request.
  • From the HR website.
  • Click on Services, then on Timesheet Information, then on Proxy Timesheet Approver Request.

If you have any questions regarding compensatory time, please contact the Human Resources Office at 509. 359.2381 or email hr@ewu.edu.

Eastern Washington University