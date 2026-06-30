Resources to Protect Yourself From Wildfires

The EWU Police Department is offering the following tips to help protect your home from wildfires:
- Firewise provides valuable information about how to better protect your home and family during the wildfire season.
- The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) or your local fire department both offer free property evaluations and may have access to grants to help pay for needed mitigation work.
- Helpful apps for your phone include:
- Watch Duty
- SREC911
- Sign up for ALERT Spokane to receive early warnings