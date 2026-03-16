Grad Fair at Eagle Store: April 13-14

The Eagle Store is hosting graduation fairs in February and April for members of the 2026 graduating class.

Grad Fair is a one-stop shop for graduating seniors that provides access to discounted regalia and helpful information about commencement and joining the ranks of EWU’s 120,000-strong alumni base.

Grad Fair will be held on the following dates:

April 13-14 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Eagle Store        

The fair is the only time of the year that regalia goes on sale, helping soon-to-graduate seniors save a few dollars.

In addition, representatives of Jostens will be available to assist with ordering announcements, class rings and regalia. Other campus departments will also table at the event, answering questions and providing information to the graduating students.  

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