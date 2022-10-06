Got Your 6 – Supporting our Veterans and Military-Connected Students

EWU is hosting a seminar that will help guide faculty, staff and students on their journey towards veteran and military cultural competency. The Got Your 6 seminar, which includes a free lunch sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Walt and Myrtle Powers Reading Room, upstairs in Hargreaves Hall.

With over 500 veterans and military-connected students attending Eastern Washington University, it is important that we have a better understanding of their military background, the V.A. education benefits many are using and the ways we can support them on their academic journey.

This luncheon seminar is led by veterans and faculty who will help facilitate a discussion on veteran and military cultural competency. Although lunch is free for attendees, please register in advance.