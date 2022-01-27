Free tickets available for 2022 Spokane International Film Festival

Eastern Washington University is once again co-presenting the 23rd annual Spokane International Film Festival, Feb. 4-6, in-person at the Bing Crosby Theater and online.

Each year, a number of Eagles submit their films for consideration to the festival and EWU is proud to support and celebrate their accomplishments. As part of the university’s sponsorship this year, members of the EWU community, including students, faculty and staff have the option to receive free tickets to any of the shows—both in-person and virtual. Tickets will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one pair (two tickets to the same show) per person. There are a limited number of tickets available (12 pair for opening night and 5 pair for any other show).

How to enter: Select your top three preferences for any of the in-person or virtual shows from the schedule (view the schedule here), and send those via email with your first and last name, email address and phone number to Assistant Director of Alumni Programs Adriana Berndt at aberndt@ewu.edu.

