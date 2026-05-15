Free Stress Relief Workshop: May 27

The EWU School of Business is hosting a Stress Relief Workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in in PUB 317/19.

The free workshop, sponsored by the College of Professional Programs and HomeTown Family Chiropractic, is open to all EWU students, staff and faculty.          

EWU alumnus and wellness coordinator Blake Meredith will conduct the workshop along with Gonstead Chiropractor Britney Calvillo D.C. from HomeTown Family Chiropractic to help students relieve stress as Finals Week approaches.

Britney will talk about the different types of stress and teach attendees about stretches to help with stress. There will be free neck screenings to see where your stress stems from as well has some healthy refreshments.

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