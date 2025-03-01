Free Pain and Opioid Use Modules for Students

Free asynchronous, web-based, interactive educational modules designed for health professions students are now live and available.

Four free asynchronous, web-based, interactive educational modules designed for Washington State health professions students are now live and ready to be added to student assignments or available to interested students to complete.

Access to the modules with details on the learning objectives is available online.

Developed by interprofessional faculty, including EWU School of Social Work professor Rie Kobayashi, PhD, the modules feature videos of clinical interactions that address critical aspects of pain management and substance use. As a patient case evolves over time, health care professionals demonstrate evidence-based and person-centered approaches. The goal of these modules is to improve population health and reduce substance use harms by fostering a well-prepared healthcare workforce.

The RELIEF (Resources and Education Leading to Improved Pain Care Equity For Washingtonians) project is funded by a grant from the Washington State Health Care Authority. For more information, contact project director Associate Professor Marian Wilson, PhD, at marian.wilson@wsu.edu.