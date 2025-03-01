Free Pain and Opioid Use Modules for Students

Free asynchronous, web-based, interactive educational modules designed for health professions students are now live and available.

Four free asynchronous, web-based, interactive educational modules designed for Washington State health professions students are now live and ready to be added to student assignments or available to interested students to complete.

Access to the modules with details on the learning objectives is available online.

Developed by interprofessional faculty, including EWU School of Social Work professor Rie Kobayashi, PhD, the modules feature videos of clinical interactions that address critical aspects of pain management and substance use. As a patient case evolves over time, health care professionals demonstrate evidence-based and person-centered approaches. The goal of these modules is to improve population health and reduce substance use harms by fostering a well-prepared healthcare workforce.

The RELIEF (Resources and Education Leading to Improved Pain Care Equity For Washingtonians) project is funded by a grant from the Washington State Health Care Authority. For more information, contact project director Associate Professor Marian Wilson, PhD, at marian.wilson@wsu.edu.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University