Faculty/Staff Fitness Classes are Underway

Wellness and Movement Sciences (WAMS) is hosting free group strength training classes in the P.E. Activities Building (PEA) for EWU faculty and staff members.

Classes will be offered at noon in PEA 270. All faculty and staff are welcomed to attend.

The strength training classes will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes are just under an hour long and attendees will be provided with the equipment necessary for a great workout.

This round of classes will be offered through March 13.

If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Elfering at melfering@ewu.edu.