Faculty Load and Compensation System Modernization Update

Message from Provost Lorenzo Smith regarding upgrades to the university’s FLAC system.

Dear Faculty,

As part of our continued efforts to modernize how faculty assignments and compensation are managed, I am writing to share an update on the availability, access, and ongoing reporting of approved faculty workload through our Faculty Load and Compensation (FLAC) system.

As outlined in the May 2025 Inside EWU announcement (EWU-is-Modernizing-How-Faculty-Assignments-and-Compensation-are-Handled/), Academic Affairs has transitioned to an electronic workload reporting framework designed to support accurate, transparent, and efficient management of faculty instructional and non-instructional assignments and associated compensation. FLAC improves the consistency and accuracy of both individual faculty and aggregate appointment data across departments and colleges and serves as a single, integrated source connecting Banner Academic and Finance data related to course schedules, workload assignments, and compensation. This modernization enables timely instructional planning, workload reporting, and detailed level faculty assignment compensation.

Faculty have access to the FLAC workload dashboards which can be found within the A-Z Services, DataHub or through the new How-To tutorial. Here are direct links:

· Faculty Workload Summary

· Faculty Workload Details

What FLAC Provides:

The FLAC DataHub workload dashboards allow faculty to:

· View approved instructional and non-instructional assignments (e.g., teaching, research, service, administrative duties).

· Review workload and assignment details by type, term, and/or academic year.

· Quickly access approved assignments, workload values, and compensation.

· Rely on a single system of record that integrates both academic and financial data.

Faculty Assignment & Workload Questions

If you have questions regarding your individual assignments or workload, please coordinate directly with your Department Chair or the College Associate Dean.

(Optional) Receive Monthly Email Subscription for Your Faculty Workload

Faculty who wish to receive a monthly email summary or details of their approved workload and assignments may subscribe directly through the FLAC DataHub dashboards.

· Set up a monthly email subscription of your faculty workload. Once subscribed, you will automatically receive a monthly snapshot of your approved workload.

FAQs and Additional Guidance

For additional questions related to access, data refresh timing, definitions, and troubleshooting, please refer to the DataHub FLAC FAQ page:https://inside.ewu.edu/datahub/faq/. This resource provides additional guidance and support for consistent use and understanding across the university.