Faculty: HistoryLink is a Great Way to Get Published

HistoryLink is the Seattle-based open-source online encyclopedia of Washington state history. Averaging 6,900 daily visits, it encourages submissions for its People’s Histories, which are personal memoirs and reminiscences that relate to state history and run 500 to 1,500 words. See link to 700+ samples here.



Writers need not be professionals to contribute People’s Histories. HistoryLink writer and EWU English professor Paul Lindholdt is offering to help colleagues develop their ideas, query editors, and draft articles as a service to the community. (Lindholdt was also recently published in High Country News.)

For questions, reach out to Lindholdt at plindholdt@ewu.edu.