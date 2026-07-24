EWU’s Julia Smith Named as Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

Message to EWU faculty and staff from Provost Lorenzo Smith, July 24, 2026.

Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Julia Smith has accepted the newly created position of Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, effective August 16, 2026.

The Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs provides strategic leadership for faculty success by overseeing initiatives that support faculty across the full career cycle—from recruitment and onboarding through development, evaluation, tenure, promotion, retention, and leadership development. The position also provides university-wide leadership for faculty affairs, faculty development, and faculty personnel processes; supervises the Faculty Commons; and works collaboratively with academic units, Human Resources, the Faculty Organization, UFE, and other campus partners to strengthen the systems and practices that support faculty excellence and advance EWU’s mission and strategic priorities.

Dr. Smith is exceptionally well prepared to lead these efforts. She currently serves as Chair of the Department of History, Anthropology, and Modern Languages & Literatures, where she has successfully led a diverse academic unit. She has also demonstrated outstanding university leadership through two terms as President of the Faculty Organization and through her leadership of several university-wide initiatives, including the Applied Learning Workgroup. Throughout her career, Dr. Smith has established an outstanding record of service to the university and the broader community and has developed extensive knowledge of faculty affairs, shared governance, university policies, and accreditation processes.

Perhaps most importantly, Dr. Smith is widely recognized for her collaborative leadership style. She has consistently demonstrated the ability to build strong relationships, foster trust, facilitate consensus, and help colleagues work together to solve complex challenges. These qualities will serve our faculty and the university exceptionally well as we continue to strengthen support for faculty success and academic excellence.

Please join me in congratulating Dr. Julia Smith on this important appointment. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to advance the mission and strategic priorities of Eastern Washington University.

Lorenzo

Lorenzo M. Smith
VP for Academic Affairs and Provost
EWU | The Region’s Polytechnic

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