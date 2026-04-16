EWURA Golf League Invites You to Join Them on the Course

The EWU Retirees Association (EWURA) is kicking off another season of golf at The Plains (formerly the Fairways.)

The Golden Links Coed Golf League is open to university employees near retirement, friends of EWU and, of course, retirees. In fact, anyone wishing to join the league is welcome. Individuals may join a foursome or form their own twosome/threesome/foursome.

The league plays on Monday mornings in April through September. You can register at any time.

The league is divided into 9-hole and 18-hole divisions. (The 18-hole division plays back-to-back rounds on the 9-hole course.)

The 18-hole division tees off at 8 a.m. The 9-hole division tees off after the last 18-hole group.

  • League Dues are $30 for the 9-hole division and $40 for 18-hole division
  • Green Fees: 
    • $30 per player for 18 holes (with tax). 
    • $20 per player for 9 holes (with tax).  

Golfers who have season passes at the Plains will pay only league registration fees.

For more information, contact Kathy Sawtells, league treasurer, at krsawtells@gmail.com.

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