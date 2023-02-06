EWU Transition to Teaching Program is Making an Impact for Rural Schools

The EWU Transition to Teaching program was highlighted on the North Central Educational Service District website for increasing the number of qualified teachers to serve in vital teaching roles for rural schools.

The article credits the EWU program with helping 55 people in North Central Washington become credentialed teachers. Furthermore, the story says the program “has provided school districts with an equitable strategy to recruit, hire and retain qualified teachers who are representative of their communities.”

Nik Bergman, superintendent of Quincy School District, explains that “in a community like Quincy with a high population of Spanish-only speaking students and families, it’s important for us to hire teachers who are bilingual, biliterate, and have the same lived experiences of our students and families. That can make a big difference in the classroom, and this program has helped us develop a more representative workforce in our district.”

Learn more about how EWU’s Transition to Teaching program is making a difference by reading the full article on the NCESD website.

