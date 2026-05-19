EWU Theatre – New Works Festival 2026: May 29-30

Join Eastern Washington University Theatre for a festival of short new plays written by EWU theatre students and Inland Northwest playwrights. The two-day production runs Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, with shows beginning at 7 p.m.

Enjoy four short plays directed, designed, stage-managed and performed by students under the mentorship of EWU Theatre faculty.

  • Vestes Damonium by Ryan Tiet; Directed by Joseph M. Broadhurst
  • Demons Helping Demons by Jacquelyn Priskorn; Directed by Joseph M. Broadhurst
  • Choices (When All You Can Do Is Talk) by Hannah Hopkins; Directed by Jordan Berrios-Dunn
  • 37 Origami Bees by Will Gilman; Directed by Emily Hurt

Tickets are available for purchase online.

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