EWU Theatre – New Works Festival 2026: May 29-30

Join Eastern Washington University Theatre for a festival of short new plays written by EWU theatre students and Inland Northwest playwrights. The two-day production runs Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, with shows beginning at 7 p.m.

Enjoy four short plays directed, designed, stage-managed and performed by students under the mentorship of EWU Theatre faculty.

Vestes Damonium by Ryan Tiet; Directed by Joseph M. Broadhurst

Demons Helping Demons by Jacquelyn Priskorn; Directed by Joseph M. Broadhurst

Choices (When All You Can Do Is Talk) by Hannah Hopkins; Directed by Jordan Berrios-Dunn

37 Origami Bees by Will Gilman; Directed by Emily Hurt

Tickets are available for purchase online.