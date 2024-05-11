EWU Team Wins at Hackathon

A team of computer science majors secured first place in the Upperclassmen category at the Gonzaga University Hackathon, held Nov. 2.

Team members Rahat Bhatia, Shahzeb Khan, and Andrea Diaz, all seniors majoring in computer science, took top honors. Their project, FarmFriend, is an AI-powered chatbot tailored for farmers, providing crop-specific, regionally relevant agricultural guidance.

Competing among top students from area universities and high schools, the Eastern team delivered an innovative solution to address the challenges in accessing timely agricultural information.

Project Highlights:

  • PurposeFarmFriend empowers farmers with instant, localized crop and resource recommendations, helping them make data-driven decisions.
  • Key Features: Multilingual support for diverse users, crop-specific advice, and real-time response for immediate guidance.
  • Technical Stack: Built using LangChain for data organization, OpenAI API for generating precise text embeddings, and Chroma Vector Database for efficient query matching.
  • Performance: Achieved a 92% response accuracy rate with an average response time of 1.2 seconds, ensuring effective on-the-go agricultural support.
Photo of three winning students with a professor.

Pictured from the left to right are Andrea Diaz, Shahzeb Khan, Aaron Crandall, assistant professor of computer science at Gonzaga University, and Rahat Bhatia.

Eastern Washington University