EWU Responds to OCR’s Letter on Antisemitism Investigations

On Monday, March 10, EWU was among 60 universities to receive a letter from the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights regarding an investigation into antisemitism.

Eastern Washington University unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination.

The university received the letter from the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) late yesterday afternoon. This case stems from a complaint on panel discussions filed with OCR to which the university responded swiftly. The case is still pending with OCR. We take all reports of discrimination and harassment seriously.

The university remains committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students, regardless of shared ancestry or national origin.

If you have experienced discrimination on campus, we encourage you to report your experience to EWU’s Civil Rights Office. If you have questions about how EWU responds to bias and discrimination complaints, please refer to our website.

