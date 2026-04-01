EWU Policy Updates

The following policy update message was sent to all EWU employees on July 31, 2026 by Annika Scharosch, chief of compliance.

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on June 25, 2026:

Upon recommendation of the Academic Senate, the President approved changes to the following academic policies:

Emergency, interim changes were approved to the following policies:

Policies Open for Public Comment

No policies are currently open for public comment.

Policies Under Initial review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in October. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in December.  

  • EWU Policy 204-07: Purchasing, Contracts & Agreements
  • EWU Policy 204-08: Service and Assistance Animals in University Housing
  • EWU Policy 301-01: Academic Organization
  • EWU Policy 402-01: Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence & Title IX Responsibilities
  • EWU Policy 403-03: Family Medical Leave
  • EWU Policy 403-04: Leave Without Pay
  • EWU Policy 602-03: Group Travel (new)
  • WAC 172-90: Student Academic Integrity
  • WAC 172-121: Student Conduct Code
  • WAC 172-125: Discrimination & Title IX Responsibilities by Students

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D. 

Chief of Staff & Compliance | President’s Office

Eastern Washington University | The Region’s Polytechnic

ascharosch@ewu.edu | Office: 509.359.6724 | 

EWU provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.

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