EWU Planned Power Outage: Aug. 7

Message from EWU Facilities & Planning sent to all EWU employees on Aug. 4 2026.

Please be advised that multiple planned power outages will occur on Friday, Aug. 7 as part of the Eastern Washington University Substation Upgrade Project. Each outage is expected to last approximately 5 minutes and will occur between 5-8 am.

These outages will affect all EWU buildings on the Cheney campus, as well as EWU-maintained, externally operated facilities, including Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Archives and Eastern Child Care Center.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to enhance the reliability of the campus electrical infrastructure.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Work Order Administration Desk at 509.359-2245.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.7676 - EWU Police

855.936.2450 - Spokane

509.359.6498 - Office

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University