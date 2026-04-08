EWU Planned Power Outage: Aug. 7

Message from EWU Facilities & Planning sent to all EWU employees on Aug. 4 2026.

Please be advised that multiple planned power outages will occur on Friday, Aug. 7 as part of the Eastern Washington University Substation Upgrade Project. Each outage is expected to last approximately 5 minutes and will occur between 5-8 am.

These outages will affect all EWU buildings on the Cheney campus, as well as EWU-maintained, externally operated facilities, including Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Archives and Eastern Child Care Center.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to enhance the reliability of the campus electrical infrastructure.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Work Order Administration Desk at 509.359-2245.