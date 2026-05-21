EWU Music Performs at the Fox: May 21

Students and faculty of EWU’s music program will take the stage at the historic Fox Theater in downtown Spokane on Thursday, May 21, to showcase their dynamic, concert-style show: “The Bright Lights of Broadway: The Human Story Behind the Spotlight.”

The Music Program’s annual gala event will feature student performances from a full range of musical genres, from a soft-shoeing saxophone quartet to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and songs from the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hanson.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets for students and seniors are $12; general admission is $23. VIP ticket packages, which include a pre-concert reception, drink ticket and hors d’oeuvres by Caruso’s Sandwiches and Artisian Pizza, are also available.

Concert sponsors include Carole and Mike Folsom, Jennifer Hicks, Will Simons and Indicana, a Mexican-Indian fusion restaurant in Spokane’s South Perry District.

Information about the show and a link to purchase tickets is available online

Upcoming Concerts:

Convocation featuring Students and Faculty May 27, Wednesday | Noon| Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Vantousa Lor, Senior Trumpet Recital May 27, Wednesday | 7 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

EWU Wind Ensemble Concert May 28, Thursday | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | $10-General/$5-Seniors

Ian Knight/Junior Saxophone Recital | May 29, Friday | 7 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Vocal Area Recital | June 1, Monday | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

EWU Jazz Concert | June 2, Tuesday | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | $10-General/$5-Seniors

EWU Orchestra Concert | June 3, Wednesday | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall |$10-General/$5-Seniors

EWU Choir Concert | June 4, Thursday | 7:30 p.m. | Showalter Hall | $10-General/$5-Seniors

Awards Convocation | June 5, Friday | Noon | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

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