EWU Makes a Switch In Academic Audit Software

Eastern Washington University recently made the switch from using SOAR to Degree Works for academic audit software.

A separate function of Degree Works, Planner, is used by students and advisors to create long-term plans that automatically sync up with a student’s account in EagleNET for term planning and registration. 

Navigate Staff and Navigate Student will still be utilized and only the planning/registration system will be deactivated in fall 2023. 

One of the biggest benefits of this switch is that Degree Works Planner uses the DegreeWorks Degree Audit as the basis for courses that are needed for graduation. The systems are integrated and the planning tool draws the missing requirements directly from a student’s current audit. 

Ryan Wise, assistant director for degree completion, says the degree completion team is currently building out some training materials for faculty, staff and students.

The team will be presenting during the Academic Summit being set up by Records and Registration to give a demonstration of the system. Training via Faculty Commons will be available in early fall quarter to provide more direct training.

The team is excited about this new system! If you are already learning Degree Works, this extra module will be easy to learn.

Eastern Washington University