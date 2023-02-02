EWU Intramural Sports Looking For Faculty and Staff Participants

Home » EWU Intramural Sports Looking For Faculty and Staff Participants

EWU Intramural Sports wants to remind the entire campus community of the fun and stress relief that participating in intramural activities can bring (at no cost and very little time investment).

Our popular Tuesday-Thursday noon-time Pickleball has been a huge hit as players come when they can and the focus is on participation and not competition. There are a wide variety of activities to choose from, so we encourage you to go to imleagues.com to create a free account and start looking at play options. Currently there is no cost to participate. Be sure to check us out, we may have what you’re looking for!

For questions, please contact Mike Campitelli in the Intramural Sports office at mcampitelli@ewu.edu or by phone at 509.359.7365.

