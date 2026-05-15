EWU Forensics Summer Camp for Grades 7-12: June 25-26

The EWU Criminal Justice Program is offering a hands‑on forensics camp on June 25–26 for students rising into grades 7-12.

EWU Professional & Continuing Education and the EWU Criminal Justice Program are hosting a 2‑Day Community Forensics Summer Camp on the Cheney campus.

Designed for students rising into grades 7–12, the camp offers hands‑on exposure to crime scene investigation techniques including fingerprint analysis, crime scene photography, and evidence evaluation.

The camp costs $150 per camper and emphasizes applied learning in a university lab setting.

Here is some additional information:

Dates: June 25 & 26 (Thursday and Friday)

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Midday break with bring your own lunch)

Location: Patterson Hall

Agenda and contact information is available online.