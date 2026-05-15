EWU Forensics Summer Camp for Grades 7-12: June 25-26

The EWU Criminal Justice Program is offering a hands‑on forensics camp on June 25–26 for students rising into grades 7-12.

EWU Professional & Continuing Education and the EWU Criminal Justice Program are hosting a 2‑Day Community Forensics Summer Camp on the Cheney campus.

Designed for students rising into grades 7–12, the camp offers hands‑on exposure to crime scene investigation techniques including fingerprint analysis, crime scene photography, and evidence evaluation.

The camp costs $150 per camper and emphasizes applied learning in a university lab setting.

Here is some additional information:

Dates: June 25 & 26 (Thursday and Friday)

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Midday break with bring your own lunch)

Location: Patterson Hall

Agenda and contact information is available online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University