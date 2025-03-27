EWU Executive Leadership Update

March 2025

President’s Update

As we get ready to begin spring quarter, I want to thank you for the energy, care, and commitment you continue to bring to Eastern. Your work contributes to our success at every level, and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

With students returning to class, this is a particularly important time to help them feel supported and encouraged. Even small gestures like checking in, helping them find a new class location, or offering an extra word of support can go a long way in helping students feel like they belong here.

Many of you are aware of the recent news out of the Department of Education about staff reductions and possible shifting of responsibilities, especially related to federal student aid, to other government agencies. The university is closely tracking changes and assessing how any new policies or developments might impact our university or our students. These are complex issues, and I want you to know that we are paying close attention. At this time, however, we have not received any official guidance or information that would change our current processes.

This week, I had the opportunity to join a group of our students and campus representatives for a two-day immersive visit to Universal Pictures in Los Angeles. Proud EWU alumni Jim Orr ’83, president for domestic theatrical distribution at NBCUniversal, facilitated meetings with creative strategists and marketing executives to filmmakers and producers, who generously shared their insights on everything from theatrical research and agency representation to the art of storytelling and inclusive production practices. Highlights included conversations with director Jon M. Chu (Wicked) , as well as a powerful discussion on the No Drama initiative, which is expanding opportunities for underrepresented voices in film. This experience was incredible and connected our students to real-world environments as they prepare for their careers. An immense thank you to Dr. Pete Porter for organizing this amazing opportunity for our students!

As commencement approaches, I want to personally invite staff to sign up as volunteers! Being part of this celebration is an uplifting reminder of why we do what we do, and our graduates are always grateful to see so many familiar EWU faces as they get ready to cross that stage into the next chapter of their lives.

Finally, this month’s Eagle 1 newsletter features some wonderful stories about the people and programs that make EWU so special. I encourage you to take a moment to read more about the great work happening across our campus community.

Administrative Updates

Academic Affairs – Provost & Vice President Jonathan Anderson

Eastern Washington University has successfully fulfilled three of five recommended improvements from its accreditor, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). At its January 2025 meeting, NWCCU accepted Eastern’s Ad Hoc report and peer review findings, confirming the university met recommendations one, three, and four. This achievement keeps EWU on track in the reaffirmation process, with remaining recommendations scheduled for review in spring 2026. Thank you to the campus community, particularly Jake Morrison and the Institutional Effectiveness office, for their leadership. Read the full story.

Recently, the Degree Completion Team asked students – through the EWU AI chatbot, SwoopBot – to reflect on their experiences at EWU and share if someone on campus had a meaningful impact on their time here this year. We received a wealth of heartfelt responses recognizing faculty and staff. Seeing students recognize and appreciate faculty and staff efforts is a testament to the impact you all are making. The Degree Completion Team has been reaching out individually to those who received special notes of gratitude to share these messages from students, so be on the lookout!

The Provost’s Office invites applications for Special Assistant to the Provost for General Education, a role providing leadership in advancing EWU’s General Education program. The position has been reviewed and supported by the General Education Committee (GEC) and includes 20 credits of reassigned time per year and 5 credits in summer. Faculty with General Education teaching experience are encouraged to apply by April 15. Contact provost@ewu.edu with any questions.

Get ready for Something Rotten!, the musical comedy directed by Jeff Sanders, coming to the EWU stage with performances to run April 4, 5, 11, and 12 and 7:30 p.m.; April 6 at 2:00 p.m.; and April 10 at 5:00 p.m.. Set in the 1590s, the show follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try to outshine Shakespeare by creating the world’s first musical—complete with singing, dancing, and outrageous antics. You can purchase tickets here!

Thank you for your thoughtful work making modifications to courses and programs over the past year. Your efforts strengthen our academic offerings and enhance the student experience. I also want to extend my sincere thanks to the members of the Course and Program Approval Committees (CPAC) and the Program Review Committee (PRC) for their time and expertise. As these changes take effect, please work with Associate Deans to ensure students are informed about changes that affect them. Communication can help address any questions they may have and serves as a valuable opportunity to engage with your majors and advisees.

Thank you to Ernestine Jim and Evanlene Melting Tallow for collaborating with Rise Above, a non-profit organization based in Spokane. In partnership with Levi Horn, the American Indian Studies program hosted two groups of students from Rise Above, providing them with a tour of the American Indian Studies program space and a discussion about dreams and goals. The participants were part of the Spokane TANF 477 program, which offers after-school support, including homework assistance and tutoring. After the presentation, all students, along with Rise Above staff, were invited to attend the EWU Women’s Basketball game on Monday, March 3, where outstanding academic achievements were recognized at halftime. I appreciate the American Indian Studies program’s efforts to engage with our community and highlight the opportunities that higher education can provide.

Eastern Washington Area Health Education Center (EWAHEC) Director Jenna McDonald will deliver the opening and closing keynote addresses at the Northwest Rural Health Conference in Spokane from March 24-26. The Center is also supporting multiple conference sessions and hosting the “Coffee with the AHECs” networking session. In their ongoing work with K-12, EWAHEC’s upcoming Medical Detectives events offer middle school students practice with hands-on medical skills such as suturing and administering injections while they explore healthcare career pathways and learn about EWU’s health-related programs.

Dr. Kayleen Islam-Zwart and Dr. Sue Magyar recently represented EWU at the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA) conference in Austin, Texas. They spoke on a panel, Apprenticeship to Baccalaureate and Beyond, highlighting EWU’s partnership with the SEIU Healthcare Training Fund to support apprenticeship graduates in earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees. CCBA recognized their work as a Promising Practice and invited them to present and be honored at the next national conference.

Eastern Washington University has been awarded a grant to participate in the Holistic Credit Mobility Acceleration cohort, an initiative led by Ithaka S+R and Complete College America that includes 11 other higher education organizations from across the nation. The goal is to develop flexible pathways for students transferring credits from multiple sources.

Led by the innovative efforts of Dr. Gina Petrie, PCE is launching a new Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) Certificate consisting of nine mobile-friendly, 3-week courses, specifically designed for community members looking to teach English overseas, providing essential skills in language instruction, assessment, cultural navigation, and international job seeking.

Congratulations!

Eastern Washington University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students are making a difference in community healthcare! Five students from the DPT Class of 2025 recently participated in the Union Gospel Mission free medical clinic, gaining hands-on experience while providing essential care to underserved populations. This opportunity is part of their integrated clinical experiences (ICE) during their second year, coordinated by our Director of Clinical Education, Cyndi Robinson. These experiences, along with their full-time clinical education in year three, prepare our students to be compassionate and skilled healthcare professionals. Read more about their work here.

Congratulations to Dr. Christian Hansen from the Department of Mathematics who contributed two chapters to a new book, Realizing Complex Integrated Systems.

Dr. Christi Harter (AVP PCE) along with Dr. Amanda Welsh from Northeastern presented their research on learning and employment records (LERs) at the 1EdTech Digital Credentials Summit, a nationally recognized event where education leaders, employers, and edtech innovators collaborate to create better pathways for learners through digital credentials. Harter also published Empowering the Individual Through LERs in The Evolllution.

Our Cyberdefenders are advancing to the NCAE National Championships for the fourth year in a row after a commanding performance at the semifinals! Our top team defeated teams from 11 challengers including teams from the University of Florida, BYU, Sam Houston State, University of Southern Utah, and others. For the first time EWU had enough students to field a second full team of mostly first and second-year students. EWU Team 2 also finished near the top of the standings! Congratulations to Stu Steiner, Tony Espinoza, and the talented students they have been mentoring!

Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness, Jake Morrison, and Associate Director of Assessment, Tiffany Jones, have been selected for Cohort Seven of the prestigious NWCCU Mission Fulfillment & Sustainability Fellowship. This highly competitive fellowship brings together higher education leaders from across the region to engage in a year-long exploration of institutional effectiveness, strategic planning, and continuous improvement. Supported by a distinguished faculty that includes national experts such as Peter Ewell, Jillian Kinzie, Adrianna Kezar, and Natasha Jankowski, the fellowship will provide valuable opportunities for learning, collaboration, and innovation. Dr. Morrison and Dr. Jones’ participation will contribute meaningfully to EWU’s ongoing efforts to advance mission fulfillment and sustainability across the institution.

Eastern Washington University is proud to be among the inaugural academic institutions participating in the newly launched National Outdoor Recreation Workforce Consortium, a partnership between the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) and West Virginia University’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative. This national effort brings together leading higher education institutions and outdoor recreation industry partners to address workforce development needs in the $1.2 trillion outdoor economy. The Consortium will focus on collaboration, education, and research to create a new outdoor career competency taxonomy and support the development of a skilled, future-ready workforce.

Business & Finance – Vice President Mary Voves

Annika Scharosch, Associate Vice President, is leading a workgroup of leaders across campus to collaborate in sharing information and resources regarding Executive Orders, Dear Colleague Letters, and executive enforcement actions. The workgroup includes representatives from the Office of Grants and Research Development, JLR Multicultural Center, Pride Center, Global Studies, Enrollment Services, Human Resources, Marketing and Communications, and the President’s Office.

We are closely monitoring the ongoing budget discussions and proposals at the state level. Fortunately, our experienced finance team has successfully navigated similar situations in the past at EWU and brings valuable expertise to the table. Please know that we are committed to acting in the best interests of both the university and our campus community, and we appreciate your trust as we move forward together.

Mark your calendars for this year’s Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day! After a very fun and successful event last year, we’re excited to continue this new tradition and work together to usher our campus into a new era of sustainability.

In coordination with our Grounds Team and the Office of Sustainability, we will begin the fun process of implementing our new Landscape Master Plan, and vernacular restoration of the landscape around our historic One Room School House. Every helping hand will make a difference, whether it’s planting, pulling weeds, refreshing bark or collecting litter, there will be projects for all ability levels. If you would like to join the fun and show our campus some love, you can find event details and a registration link below.

Date: Thursday, May 8

Time: 8:30 – 11:30a.m. Campus Clean-up | 11:45 – 1:00p.m. Lunch

Location: Cheney campus – locations, assignments and full details will be shared the week of the event.

REGISTER HERE Please direct any questions to Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu. For persons requesting accommodations, please contact Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu at least two weeks prior to the event.

The Space Planning Advisory Committee received 144 submissions and approved 57 projects, allocating $892,192 toward improving our facilities. All approved projects have been forwarded to Facilities and IT for completion. This is a significant volume of work for both departments and will draw on support from the IT networking and classroom teams, the electric shop, fabrication shop, paint shop, construction and planning, and building maintenance shop. Improvement projects will take place across thirteen buildings, and we expect the work to last well into this fall:

Art Building (ART) 11 projects

Communications Building (CMC) 4 projects

Cadet Hall (CAD) 1 project

Catalyst Building 5 projects

Computing and Engineering Building (CEB) 14 projects

Kingston Hall (KGS) 7 projects

Monroe Hall (MON) 3 projects

Music Building (MUS) 3 projects

Patterson Hall (PAT) 1 project

Physical Education Classroom Building (PEC) 3 projects

Radio-TV Building (RTV) 3 projects

SIERR Building 1 project

Theatre (THE) 1 project

The Facilities Maintenance Student Worker Program is back in full swing with 10 outstanding students working in our maintenance division this year! These students are gaining hands on experience and knowledge in a variety of mission critical areas, supporting our electrical, plumbing, HVAC, fabrication, paint, sign, housing, and building maintenance shops, as well as our 24/7 boiler plant operations. In addition to bringing a welcomed energy to the division, these students are gaining a better understanding of the connection between their academic programs and our trades, creating a solid foundation for future careers. This program is in direct alignment with EWU’s polytechnic approach, offering paid opportunities and a flexible schedule that prioritizes academic achievement all while gaining life skills that will carry with them long after their time here. It emphasizes practical, career focused learning that strengthens the connection between classroom knowledge and real-world outcomes. It’s been inspiring to see these students having fun while supporting our maintenance efforts and setting themselves up for future success – all facilitated by Eastern’s innovative polytechnic model!

Eagle Services is offering a parking amnesty program for students. Students who have outstanding parking tickets are eligible to apply for forgiveness of outstanding parking tickets if they purchase a quarterly parking permit.

Starting in April, employees who participate in the Commute Trip Reduction Program are eligible to participate in a pilot project for mobile bus passes. Please contact Eagle Services if you are interested in participating in this pilot project. Information about eConnect cards is available HERE.

Did you know that departments who are looking for secondhand furniture, electronics, or office supplies can shop at our surplus store? The store has moved to a more accessible location at 120 G St. Departments can also view what is available online at a new and improved website!

The Eagle Store is offering discounts and incentives for Giving Joy Day on April 3 and Earth Day on April 22. For the month of April, the Eagle Store is giving an extra dollar per item brought in for Swoop’s Corner to promote thrifting and reused clothing. Shoppers who spend $22 or more on Earth Day will receive a free reusable EWU bag.

Student Aﬀairs – Vice President Lea Jarnagin

The Career Center will be offering our annual Etiquette Dinner on Apr. 16 from 5-7 pm in the Hargreaves Reading Room. This event is an opportunity for students to experience and learn about having a business-focused meal in a setting where manners and the unwritten rules of properness and politeness are taught and practiced. Increasing number of employers are including a meal as part of the interview process so they can learn more about candidates. The Etiquette Dinner prepares students for these interactions in a reduced stress learning environment. A limited number of seats are available for faculty to attend the event. Please contact Romeal Watson at rjwatson@ewu.edu for more information.

The Career Center encourages all faculty and staff members to share with students the benefits of engaging with the Career Center, including over the 5-year period ending in June, 2023, undergraduates who engaged with the Career Center were 10% more likely to continue on with their education term to term than the average population (90% to 80%). Graduate students were 8% more likely to persist (90%-82%). Note that this is correlational data, not causational. The Career Center is open daily from 8a to 5p to meet with students – it’s never too early for students to jump start their career preparation!

Campus Recreation would like to share that retention rates from Fall ’24 to Winter ’25 for students participating in Intramural Sports was 96.23%, Epic Adventures was 92.65% and Club Sports 94.79%

The Veteran’s Resource Center is working with EWU Dental Hygiene students on dental support for veterans. The collaboration has created an information presentation with a pre and post survey so the Dental Hygiene department can gain a better understanding on the best ways to outreach and support the veteran population.

Eagle Entertainment closed out their Winter Quarter programming with an emphasis on self-care and rejuvenation prior to upcoming final exams. As part of this work, Eagle Entertainment offered Finals Quiet Zone (with free coffee for students) in the PUB NCR.

The Career Center continues to partner with Human Resources to offer the EWU Launch program. EWU Launch is required for all first-year student employees and aims to expose them to career readiness topics including career/major exploration, locating and applying for jobs, resume and interview advice, and professionalism in the workplace.

The Career Center and Student Affairs continue to support the work being done by the Applied Learning Workgroup. Recently, inventories were sent to both faculty and administrators across campus for the group to begin collecting information on what applied learning opportunities are already happening.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – Interim Senior Diversity Officer Kim Davis

BOT Diversity Initiative Grant is Now Open! We are now accepting applications for BOT Diversity Initiative Grants which will be awarded in FY 2025-26. The deadline for submitting grant applications is Saturday, May 31, 2025. Each grant provides up to $2,000 per project.

The Board of Trustees’ Diversity Initiative provides funding for promising and high quality faculty, staff, and student projects, including research, that promote diversity and inclusion at Eastern Washington University.

Faculty, staff, and students at EWU are eligible to apply for funding. Student applicants must be affiliated with a campus department, club, or ASEWU. Please see details HERE. For any questions regarding the BOT Diversity Initiative Grant, please contact Kim Davis in the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at 509.359.6874 or at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

Diversity & Inclusion Week 2025 is April 21-25! Save the dates!

EWU alum and NAACP President, Lisa Gardner, will be our Keynote Address on Monday, April 21, 2025, from noon to 1pm.

LaRae Wiley and Christopher Parkin of the Salish School will talk about potential collaborations with EWU on Monday evening at the Catalyst in Spokane.

We are partnering with the College of Professional Programs to feature their Community Engagement Speaker Series on Tuesday!

Our always popular Diversity & Inclusion Festival with a Resource Fair added will take place Thursday, April 23, 2025, from 11am- 2pm.

There are Earth Day events, potential Running Start students visiting, and a variety of MESA visitors on campus that week as well. Please show our well-known Eagle hospitality!

We are eager to secure volunteers for this week of events. Volunteers receive a free Diversity & Inclusion Week tee for helping out, and this year’s design by student, Denise Quiroga Orteaga, is stunning. We are in the process of setting up a volunteer signup link, but in the meantime please email Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu for more information. We will be updating information regularly for Diversity & Inclusion Week 2025 on our website

Signature Events on Campus Spring Quarter:

Diversity & Inclusion Week | Monday, April 21 – Friday, April 25, 2025

Disability Pride Days | Monday, April 28 – Wednesday, April 30

19th Annual Luau | Saturday, May 3

Black Excellence Ball | Saturday, May 17

Spirit of the Eagle Powwow | Saturday, May 31

University Advancement – Vice President Barb Richey

Special discount pricing is available for upcoming Best of Broadway Spokane shows. Just follow this link and use the code EWU at checkout to unlock the deal. (Don’t throw away your shot! Rise up and be in the room where it happens – Hamilton is showing from April 8-19!)

The EWU Alumni Association has officially logged over 1,000 volunteer hours this year! The EWUAA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is led by a dedicated board of passionate Eags who help connect and support current and future alumni through events, mentorship, and outreach. Their contributions continue to enrich both our campus and local communities.

We’ve launched new digital campaigns for Running Start and Transition to Teaching, targeting prospective students. Meanwhile, the “apply” stage of our Fall 2025 admissions campaign has wrapped up, and we’ve prepped assets for the “confirm” phase, which kicked off March 1. We’ve launched our first brand tracking survey to better understand audience perceptions.

In February alone, the MarCom team processed 30 project requests, supporting design needs across the university—including Admissions, Alumni, Get Lit, the President’s Office, and more.

A private foundation has pledged $2.2 million over five years to grow our College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). This generous commitment will double the number of students served, help them persist and graduate, and ensure program sustainability even if federal funding changes. A big win for student success and equity!

Countdown to Giving Joy Day! Preparations are in full swing for Giving Joy Day on April 3, our annual day of giving held in honor of Eastern’s founding in 1882. This year’s goal is $550,000, with a focus on student scholarships.

Catalyst Kickoff: April 2 at 4:00 p.m.

EWU Campus Kickoff: April 3 at 12:00 p.m.

Thanks to the Florence and Earle Stewart Endowment, students will receive free admission to the upcoming Side by Side Concert featuring EWU student musicians and the Spokane Symphony Orchestra. This is a great example of how our endowments create meaningful applied learning opportunities.

In the News

Our digital reach continues to grow across platforms:

Facebook saw strong engagement: 791K+ impressions, 543K+ total reach, and 77K+ video views. Top post: the sale of KEWU-FM (11.4K impressions, 134 likes).

Instagram gained 370 new followers and reached over 310K accounts. Top post: “Pizza with the President” (8.3K impressions, 415 likes).

Athletics – Athletic Director Tim Collins

The life of a student-athlete is a constant balancing act between responsibilities, both on the field and in the classroom. EWU Football’s defensive end Ben Voigtlaender is making just as big of an impact off the field as he is on it through community service, leadership, and a deep love for the region he calls home. Read about Ben’s commitment to EWU, our community, and his goals for 2025.

The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Egypt Caitlin Simmons was named Big Sky Field Athlete of the Week! This marks Simmons’ third recognition this season and her first of the outdoor season after winning the long jump and finishing second in the triple jump.

Head coach Jon Haruguchi unveiled the 2025 home volleyball schedule for Eastern Washington University. “We are excited about our home matches this year,” Haruguchi said. “The 2025 season promises to another great year for our programs, student body and our fans. Looking forward to being back in Reese representing Eastern Washington University and the program. Go Eags!”

After playing more than expected this season and breaking program records, EWU Women’s Basketball player Kourtney Grossman was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year. The conference announced its postseason awards prior to the beginning of the 2025 Big Sky Tournament. Grossman also earned All-Conference Honorable Mention, with Peyton Howard also earning the award.

The Athletics Department has announced a multi-year agreement with Adidas and BSN Sports. BSN SPORTS will be the official provider of apparel and equipment for all 14 sports at Eastern Washington, supplying Adidas gear to the department’s student-athletes, coaches, and community through this partnership.

Follow along with all EWU Athletics news at goeags.com!

Leadership at EWU