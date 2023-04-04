EWU Earns Award for its Support of the Combined Fund Drive

Eastern Washington University is receiving a state award for its widespread participation in this year’s Combined Fund Drive (CFD).

Among Washington’s six universities, EWU had the greatest participation in the CFD, with nearly 25 percent of EWU employees making gifts to support a wide range of causes.

Some employee gifts bolstered EWU scholarship funds and helped to meet the needs of the four colleges, while others supported area nonprofits in their work to tackle food insecurity and other pressing community issues.

Thank you so much to everyone who supported this drive – and congratulations on a job well done!