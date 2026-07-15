EWU Day at the Seattle Mariners: July 19

Join EWU in Seattle for an afternoon of fun, friends and baseball at T-Mobile park as the Mariners take on the San Francisco Giants, starting at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.
If you purchase a ticket through EWU Day at the Mariners, sponsored by the Alumni Association, you receive a special ticket price of $57.93, which includes a reserved seat, a limited-edition EWU/Mariners-themed jersey (while supplies last and sizes vary), and access to a Rooftop Boardwalk where Eagles can gather from the time the gates open to the first pitch. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in this space.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Here are a few helpful details and reminders:
- Clear bag policy and more: check out T-Mobile Park’s Know Before You Go!
- Children 3 and under are free. (This is assumed they will sit on your lap.)
- All tickets will be attached to your MLB app account and digital to your phone.
- Redeem your limited-edition EWU/Mariners-themed Jersey (while supplies last) by bringing your ticket to Section 339. (This giveaway is only available to those who purchase through this special EWU Alumni Association offer.) Fans must present an equal number of valid Group Event game tickets to receive multiple giveaway items.
- For groups of 20+ or for ADA accommodations, please contact Logan Luebbe at 206.346.4535.