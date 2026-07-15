EWU Day at the Seattle Mariners: July 19

Join EWU in Seattle for an afternoon of fun, friends and baseball at T-Mobile park as the Mariners take on the San Francisco Giants, starting at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

If you purchase a ticket through EWU Day at the Mariners, sponsored by the Alumni Association, you receive a special ticket price of $57.93, which includes a reserved seat, a limited-edition EWU/Mariners-themed jersey (while supplies last and sizes vary), and access to a Rooftop Boardwalk where Eagles can gather from the time the gates open to the first pitch. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in this space.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Here are a few helpful details and reminders: