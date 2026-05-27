EWU Day at Silverwood

Spend a summer day at the Northwest’s largest theme park – Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach Waterpark!

We have discounted tickets available for Friday, Aug. 14. The park is open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Boulder Beach is open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Silverwood Package Prices:

$59 per person | Ages 3-7
$73 per person | Ages 8-64
$66 per person | Ages 65+
Children 2 years and under are FREE!

Package includes:

Admission to Silverwood & Boulder Beach
Lunch is in Pavilion 5 from 1 – 3 p.m.
A Bottomless Beverage Wristband
All tickets will be available at the EWU check-in table at Silverwood until noon. After noon, the remaining tickets will be available at Will Call for the rest of the day.

No tickets will be sent out in advance via email or mail. All tickets will need to be picked up in person.

No discounted tickets may be purchased at the door.

To buy tickets and for more details, please visit our Eventbrite page.

 

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