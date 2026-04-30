May invites us to strengthen our mental fitness, the skills that help us adapt, focus, and respond with intention in everyday life. Mental fitness is not about perfection; it’s about building flexibility, attention, and emotional strength over time.
This month, the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is highlighting Mental Fitness through live webinars, a Wellness Wednesday series, and curated resources.
Events and Webinars
Live Webinars:
EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals – May 11 at 4 p.m.
Learn how to access EAP services, what’s available, and how we support employees, leaders, and organizations.
EAP Orientation (All Employees) – May 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Learn how to access EAP services, understand available supports, and explore tools to support your well-being.
Train Your Inner Coach: Building Healthier Self-Talk – May 14 at 4 p.m.
Explore the difference between the inner critic and inner coach and learn practical strategies to build a more supportive internal dialogue.
Wellness Wednesday Series: Mental Fitness
Train the mind like a muscle. This four-part series explores practical ways to build cognitive flexibility, strengthen attention, increase emotional resilience, and shift unhelpful inner dialogue. Each session offers practical tools you can apply right away. Sessions are offered every Wednesday at noon and again at 4 p.m.
- May 6 – Cognitive Flexibility Training
- May 13 – Attention Strengthening Practices
- May 20 – Stress Inoculation: Building Emotional Strength
- May 27 – Positive Intelligence: Managing Your Inner Narrator
- View and register for all May live events and webinars: https://eap.wa.gov/how-eap-can-help-you/webinars
Work/Life Resources
In May, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you better understand how to build financial basics, like budgeting, saving, and planning, so you can build confidence and financial stability as a foundation for your daily life and future goals. Learn more through the on-demand seminar, “Smart Money Moves: Strengthen Your Financial Know How” – The seminar is available starting May 19: login using your organization’s Work/Life Access Code: EWU
Monthly Resources: Mental Fitness
At Work: Focus, Flexibility, and Resilience
Featured Resource: Developing Cognitive Flexibility at Work
We selected this resource because it provides practical strategies to strengthen adaptability and problem-solving in workplace settings.
Additional Resources:
- How to Stay Focused at Work
- Short Mindfulness Practices for the Workday
- Window of Tolerance (Stress Awareness)
- Recovery Practices to Prevent Burnout
- AI and the Attention Crisis at Work
Attention, Stress, and Emotional Strength
Featured Resource: What Actually Makes You Resilient?
This resource highlights how resilience is built through everyday practices, not just during major challenges.
Additional Resources:
- 7 Ways to Have a Healthier Relationship with Stress
- How to Transform Stress into Courage and Connection
- Tips for Becoming Emotionally Resilient
- Stress Management Overview
- Distress Tolerance Skills
Self-Talk, Growth, and Perspective
Featured Resource: How to Talk to Yourself
We chose this resource because it explores how internal dialogue shapes thinking, emotions, and behavior.
Additional Resources:
- The Power of Positive Self-Talk
- Self-Compassion Break Practice
- How to Stop Negative Thought Spirals
- Quiet Your Inner Critic with Kindness
- Five Self-Acceptance Self-Talk Sentences
Trusted Organizations and Resources
- NAMI National Alliance on Mental Illness
- Mental Health America
- Child Mind Institute
- The Trevor Project
- PFLAG
- Workplace Strategies for Mental Health
- LGBT National Help Center
- Human Rights Campaign
- It Gets Better
- ADDitude Magazine
- National Immigration Law Center
Closing Reflection
Building mental fitness happens through small, consistent actions. By strengthening flexibility, attention, and self-awareness, we can better navigate challenges and support our well-being.
Need support? Visit eap.wa.gov for confidential counseling, webinars, tools, resources, and more.