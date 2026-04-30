May invites us to strengthen our mental fitness, the skills that help us adapt, focus, and respond with intention in everyday life. Mental fitness is not about perfection; it’s about building flexibility, attention, and emotional strength over time.



This month, the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is highlighting Mental Fitness through live webinars, a Wellness Wednesday series, and curated resources.

Events and Webinars

Live Webinars:

EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals – May 11 at 4 p.m.

Learn how to access EAP services, what’s available, and how we support employees, leaders, and organizations.

EAP Orientation (All Employees) – May 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Learn how to access EAP services, understand available supports, and explore tools to support your well-being.

Train Your Inner Coach: Building Healthier Self-Talk – May 14 at 4 p.m.

Explore the difference between the inner critic and inner coach and learn practical strategies to build a more supportive internal dialogue.

Wellness Wednesday Series: Mental Fitness

Train the mind like a muscle. This four-part series explores practical ways to build cognitive flexibility, strengthen attention, increase emotional resilience, and shift unhelpful inner dialogue. Each session offers practical tools you can apply right away. Sessions are offered every Wednesday at noon and again at 4 p.m.

May 6 – Cognitive Flexibility Training

May 13 – Attention Strengthening Practices

May 20 – Stress Inoculation: Building Emotional Strength

May 27 – Positive Intelligence: Managing Your Inner Narrator

View and register for all May live events and webinars: https://eap.wa.gov/how-eap-can-help-you/webinars

Work/Life Resources

In May, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you better understand how to build financial basics, like budgeting, saving, and planning, so you can build confidence and financial stability as a foundation for your daily life and future goals. Learn more through the on-demand seminar, “Smart Money Moves: Strengthen Your Financial Know How” – The seminar is available starting May 19: login using your organization’s Work/Life Access Code: EWU

Monthly Resources: Mental Fitness

At Work: Focus, Flexibility, and Resilience

Featured Resource: Developing Cognitive Flexibility at Work

We selected this resource because it provides practical strategies to strengthen adaptability and problem-solving in workplace settings.

Additional Resources:

Attention, Stress, and Emotional Strength

Featured Resource: What Actually Makes You Resilient?

This resource highlights how resilience is built through everyday practices, not just during major challenges.

Additional Resources:

Self-Talk, Growth, and Perspective

Featured Resource: How to Talk to Yourself

We chose this resource because it explores how internal dialogue shapes thinking, emotions, and behavior.

Additional Resources:

Trusted Organizations and Resources

Closing Reflection

Building mental fitness happens through small, consistent actions. By strengthening flexibility, attention, and self-awareness, we can better navigate challenges and support our well-being.



Need support? Visit eap.wa.gov for confidential counseling, webinars, tools, resources, and more.