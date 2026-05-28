Welcome & Monthly Theme

June invites us to reconnect with creativity in simple, everyday ways. Creativity is not just for artists or performers. It is a resilience tool that helps us solve problems, adapt to change, reduce stress, and reconnect with curiosity and joy.

This month, the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is highlighting Everyday Creativity through on-demand Wellness Wednesday sessions and curated resources focused on play, imagination, flexibility, and creative problem-solving.

Events and Webinars

Wellness Wednesday Series: Everyday Creativity (On-Demand)

Creativity supports resilience, flexibility, and emotional well-being. This four-part on-demand Wellness Wednesday series explores how play, daydreaming, improvisation, and design thinking can help us navigate stress, solve problems, build confidence, and reconnect with energy and curiosity in everyday life. Each session offers practical ideas and approachable strategies that can be applied personally and professionally.

• June 3 – The Science of Play in Adulthood

Explore how play supports stress reduction, creativity, connection, and emotional well-being throughout adulthood.

• June 10 – Daydreaming as a Creative Tool

Learn how intentional mind-wandering and reflection can support creativity, insight, and problem-solving.

• June 17 – Improvisation for Confidence & Adaptability

Discover how improv-based skills can strengthen flexibility, communication, confidence, and resilience in everyday interactions.

• June 24 – Design Thinking for Everyday Problem-Solving

Explore practical ways to use curiosity, experimentation, and creative thinking to approach challenges in new ways.

Starting June 1, register to view the June on-demand webinars online.

Work/Life Resources

In June, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you learn more about how respect builds stronger teams and better workplaces: learn meaningful ways to show respect, solve conflicts, and create a culture where everyone belongs.

In honor of Pride Month, our on-demand seminar this month focuses on how to create safe spaces: learn how to promote respect, allyship and inclusion to strengthen LGBTQ+ visibility and belonging, Starting June 16th, view our on-demand seminar “Creating Safe Spaces: Supporting LGBTQ+ Inclusion”: login using your organization’s Work/Life Access Code: EWU.

Monthly Resources: Everyday Creativity

At Work: Creativity, Innovation, and Adaptability

Featured Resource: Play at Work: 7 Ways to Shift Your Mindset and Unlock Innovation

We selected this resource because it explores how play and curiosity can strengthen innovation, flexibility, and engagement in workplace settings.

Additional Resources:

Creativity, Play, and Emotional Well-Being

Featured Resource: The Benefits of Play for Adults

We chose this resource because it highlights how play supports stress reduction, emotional connection, creativity, and overall well-being.

Additional Resources:

Creativity, Neurodiversity, and Different Ways of Thinking

Featured Resource: Mind Wandering May Link ADHD Traits to Creativity: New Study

We selected this resource because it highlights how creativity and nonlinear thinking can manifest in different ways, and how curiosity and exploration can support innovation and self-expression.

Additional Resources:

Trusted Organizations and Resources

Closing Reflection

Creativity does not need to be perfect, polished, or productive to be meaningful. Small moments of curiosity, play, reflection, and experimentation can support resilience, connection, and emotional well-being in everyday life.

For More Support

Need support? Visit eap.wa.gov for confidential counseling, webinars, and other tools and resources to support your mental and emotional health and wellbeing.