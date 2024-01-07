EAP Newsletter: July

|As July begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:
EAP Events and Webinars
This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of *live* events and webinars. We hope that you will be able to join us for the following events: Join us every Wednesday at noon in July, August, and September as we present Wellness Wednesdays! Each month will have a themed topic and all sessions will relate to that topic.
Boosting Workplace Wellness: Strategies for Enhanced Energy and Vitality In today’s fast-paced work environment, maintaining energy and vitality throughout the day is essential for productivity and overall well-being. Our comprehensive series of micro-trainings focuses on practical strategies to boost energy at different times of the day and in various aspects of your life. From morning routines to afternoon slumps, workspace optimization to nutrition, each session is designed to provide actionable tips and insights that you can easily integrate into your daily routine. Join us to learn how to create a more energetic, focused, and productive work life.
July 10: Boosting Energy and Vitality in the Morning Kickstart your day with our micro-training on morning energy and vitality. Learn effective strategies to wake up refreshed and ready to tackle your day. This session covers the importance of a consistent morning routine, incorporating physical activity, mindfulness practices, and nutrition tips to boost your energy levels from the moment you wake up.
July 17: Boosting Energy & Vitality in the Afternoon Overcome the afternoon slump with our dedicated micro-training on maintaining energy levels throughout the day. Discover practical techniques to stay alert and productive during those crucial post-lunch hours. We’ll explore the benefits of short breaks, light exercise, and mindful practices, as well as nutritional tips to keep you energized and focused.
July 24: Creating an Energizing Workspace Transform your workspace into a hub of productivity and well-being with our session on creating an energizing environment. This micro-training delves into the impact of lighting, ergonomics, color, and clutter management on your energy levels. Learn how to optimize your workspace to enhance concentration, reduce stress, and promote overall vitality.
July 31: Nutrition for Sustained Energy Fuel your body for peak performance with our micro-training on nutrition. Understand the role of balanced meals, smart snacking, and proper hydration.
Interested in joining us? Please register HERE!
EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals | Wednesday, July 10 | 9-9:30 a.m.
This is a new monthly EAP orientation with a focus on the EAP benefits available to supervisors,
leaders, and HR professionals.
EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program | Wednesday, July 10 | 11-11:30 a.m.
Learn about all the EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar.
Can’t attend the live June webinars? Check out future dates. In addition, EAP offers on demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including EAP Orientation, depression and anxiety relating to stress, emotional intelligence, and more.
Work/Life:
In July, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you better understand the teens in your life: technology and social media have shaped how most teens learn and grow, and we can help with practical strategies to build open communication and connection with your teens. Get started by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Parenting Adolescents: Understanding Gen Z in Your Home” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, July 16 through the Work/Life site. Login using your Work/Life Access Code, EWU.
Monthly Resources:
As the sun shines brighter and the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time to embrace the season of relaxation and rejuvenation. Vacations are more than just an escape from the daily grind; they are a vital opportunity to recharge our minds and bodies. Whether you prefer lounging by a tranquil beach, exploring vibrant cityscapes, or hiking through serene mountains, taking a break allows us to reconnect with ourselves and the world around us. This summer, let’s make it a priority to carve out time for the activities that bring us joy and peace. In our fast-paced lives, the importance of stepping away cannot be overstated. Studies have shown that regular vacations not only reduce stress but also enhance our creativity and productivity upon returning to our routines. So, pack your bags and embark on that long-awaited adventure, or simply indulge in a staycation where you can unwind and savor life’s simple pleasures. Let this be your reminder to prioritize self-care and to allow yourself the luxury of doing nothing but enjoying the moment. After all, the best ideas and the most profound insights often come to us when we’re at our most relaxed.
In addition to the resources we shared for creating a relaxing and enjoyable July, we also want to begin spreading awareness about how to mentally prepare for the state and federal elections this November. As an EAP, we recognize that as the upcoming elections draw near, it’s common to experience heightened emotions and stress related to political polarization and conflict. The constant barrage of news, social media debates, and the uncertainty of the outcomes can lead to significant emotional and mental strain. It’s crucial to recognize these feelings and take proactive steps to manage them. Begin by setting boundaries with news consumption and social media use, ensuring you’re not overwhelmed by the constant stream of information. Practicing mindfulness and stress-relief techniques, such as meditation, deep-breathing exercises, and physical activity, can also help maintain mental equilibrium. Connecting with friends and family who share your values and engaging in meaningful, non-political conversations can provide a supportive environment that fosters emotional resilience. Moreover, focusing on community engagement and constructive dialogue can significantly reduce feelings of isolation and division. Volunteering for local causes, attending community events, or participating in discussions that prioritize understanding over winning an argument can shift your focus from national tensions to positive, local impacts. Remember, it’s okay to step back and take a break from the political fray to protect your mental health. By prioritizing self-care and constructive interaction, you can navigate the election season with a clearer mind and a calmer spirit, contributing to a more peaceful and balanced community atmosphere. We hope that you find these additional resources helpful.
And, if you’re struggling, or looking for some support, guidance, or useful resources, please don’t hesitate to reach out by calling 1.877.313.4455 or going online.